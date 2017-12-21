UPDATE: Car crashed into house on Luton’s Crawley Green Road

A car crashed into a house on Crawley Green Road, which saw an ambulance called to the scene and the road closed off for over three hours.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 19, and a man in his 30s was helped by paramedics.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We were called at around 2.45pm on Tuesday to reports of a single vehicle collision in Crawley Green Road.

“The road was closed at the junction with Hart Lane, whilst emergency services attended, and was reopened at around 6.20pm.”

At the time of the incident, Bedfordshire Police published the news on their Facebook page: “Traffic alert - Crawley Green Road in Luton is currently closed at the junction with Hart Lane while emergency services deal with a collision between a car and a house.”

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We were called at 2.52pm yesterday to a road traffic collision in Crawley Green Road, Luton.

“An ambulance and ambulance officer attended.

“A patient, believed to be a man in his 30s, was checked over by paramedics at the scene and did not require taking to hospital. The ambulance crew was on scene for just over one hour.”