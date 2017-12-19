UPDATE: Car crashed into house on Luton’s Crawley Green Road and ambulance still at scene

A car has crashed into a house on Crawley Green Road, as the street remains closed.

An ambulance is still at the scene.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at around 2.45pm today to reports of a collision between a house and a car on Crawley Green Road.

“The road is currently shut.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Crawley Green Road, Luton. We were called at 2.52pm.

“One ambulance is currently at the scene.”