UPDATE: Children taken to hospital after schoolbus and lorry collide on A5

The A5 is currently closed following a collision between a lorry and a bus of Luton school children on the A5 southbound, just outside of Dunstable.

The road is closed from the new link road along Watling Street.

Police were called at around 9.35am and are at the scene along with other emergency services.

The bus was carrying a group of school children, understood to be from Chantry Primary Academy in Luton.

One woman posted online: “My granddaughter was brought into [hospital] on a stretcher with neck brace ... lots of the children have walked in with minor scratches and bruises.”

Another added: “Just picked my daughter up, most children are ok and some are being checked out at hospital.”

No-one is believed to be seriously injured, however the road is closed while the incident is dealt with.