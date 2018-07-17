UPDATE: Man stabbed multiple times during attack in Lewsey Farm

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times during an attack in Luton last night (Monday).

Officers were called at around 8.45pm to reports of a stabbing in Ravenhill Way, Lewsey Farm.

A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The attackers are described as a large group of men, some of who were wearing balaclavas.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has information about this attack, or a group who were seen on bikes riding around the Lewsey Farm area prior to the incident.

“We are determined to catch those responsible and I would urge people to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101, quoting reference number 469 of 16 July.