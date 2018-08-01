UPDATE: Police watchdog investigate after teen found with serious injuries in Luton town centre

Bedfordshire Police is being investigated by the police watchdog after a 16-year-old they had prior contact with was found with serious injuries this morning.

The youngster was taken to hospital after he was discovered near Cream’s Italian ice cream store in George Street. A shop manager said that he had fallen in the service road behind the shop (inside the Mall) late at night and was discovered by workers this morning.

Police presence outside Creams

He was reportedly unconscious upon discovery and it is believed he had lain there for around eight or nine hours.

Paramedics used the access route through Cream’s cafe to get the boy to an ambulance and the store has since reopened.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesman said: “We have begun an investigation after a 16 year old male was found with serious injuries in the centre of Luton this morning following prior contact with Bedfordshire police. We have sent investigators to the scene to gather evidence, talk to potential witnesses and obtain statements from the officers involved.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman added: “We were called just after 10.50am this morning (Wednesday) to reports

that a 16-year-old boy had been found in a serious condition in George Street, Luton.

“Emergency services attended and he has been taken to hospital.

“It is thought that he may have been involved in an incident last night (Tuesday) where two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary. A third person made off and officers searched the area but were unable to trace them.

“The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard procedure when a person is injured.”