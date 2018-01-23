UPDATE: Teen charged with violent disorder after two teenagers were stabbed in The Mall Luton

A teenager has been charged with violent disorder after two boys were stabbed in The Mall, Luton, on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the incident, which took place at around 2.30pm in the shopping centre, and two 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital.

One of the boys has now been charged with violent disorder and was due to appear at Luton Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

The other remains in hospital under police arrest.

Police have stepped up patrols in the town centre since the incident and officers have also been joined by Luton in Harmony’s community mediators, who are trained to help liaise with local people and provide reassurance to those in the area.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, investigating, said: “We have increased our presence in the town centre and would like to reassure local people that the force takes incidents such as this extremely seriously.

“This was a really disturbing incident and it has obviously had an impact on those shopping at the time, however we don’t believe this was random attack.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information on the incident, or with photos or videos, is urged to get in touch with us as they may have information which could assist our enquiries.”

Bedfordshire Police can be contacted via its website, or people can call 101 to speak with a member of the team. In an emergency always call 999.