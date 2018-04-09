UPDATE: Three other men arrested over Luton shooting

Police have arrested three further men in Luton over a shooting in Portland Road last week which left two victims injured.

At around 9.50pm on Thursday, April 5, police were called to reports of a 47-year-old man with gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, but was later discharged. A second man was also injured in the incident and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Three men, aged 21, 26 and 28, were arrested on Friday (6 April) on suspicion of attempted murder.

It follows the arrests of two other men from Luton, aged 30 and 32, who were arrested earlier the same day on Blundell Road also on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff, leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry into this incident, which we are treating as isolated, and would again urge anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact us.”

All five men have been released on bail in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to use our online reporting tool or call 101 quoting Operation Flemish. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

