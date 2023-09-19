News you can trust since 1891
Urgent appeal from police over missing 15-year-old from Luton

He was last seen on Sunday
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Missing Hasiib. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Hasiib. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Missing Hasiib. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police in Luton have appealed to the public for information as they try to trace a 15-year-old boy who was last seen two days ago.

Hasiib was last seen in Luton at around 11am on Sunday (September 17). He is described as around 5ft 10ins, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing shorts and a black T-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to report online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 15 of 18 September.

Related topics:Luton