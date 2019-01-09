US Bank Tower lights up for Luton’s Keech Hospice Care

A kind Luton resident took the colours of Keech Hospice Care global, as he arranged to light up the US Bank Tower in glorious beams of blue and purple.

Allama Sadi, 34, of Sundon Park, arranged for the Los Angeles skyscraper to be lit up in the colours of the charity on November 12, one day after the building was lit up for the centenary of the World War One Armistice.

The top of the US Bank Tower proudly shone in the colours of the Luton charity, and Allama informed the News that donations to Keech Hospice Care increased during its moment of American fame.

Allama said: “I just thought it up; I’m quite interested in architecture and you can send requests to the US Bank Tower.

“I applied for Keech because they are our local hospice. I always walk past one of their shops regularly and I have known about the hospice for a long time.

“I think donations increased during the time it was lit up. I don’t actually know who donated but I would like to express my thanks to them and to the staff at the US Bank Tower.

“I know Keech was very excited and shared the news on Facebook.”

The charity provides free, specialist care to adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses and its hospice is located on Great Bramingham Lane. Call: 01582 492339.