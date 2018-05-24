Using football to unite people

Pupils from Luton schools took part in the Football for Peace tournament at Kenilworth Road on Friday, May 18.

The event, organised by 20 peace ambassadors aged 16 and 17, was the culmination of a series of events aimed at improving community cohesion in the town.

Football for Peace aims to bring communities together

Luton Council and Luton Town FC Community Trust have joined together with Football for Peace to allow young people to work together within communities to create greater mutual understanding and respect.

The pupils from various schools got mixed into different teams and the squads were given names such as Diversity, Cohesion and Equality.

Luton Town FC CEO Gary Sweet and chairman David Wilkinson were among the spectators.

After the football, guests heard speeches explaining the value of the project for the town’s diverse community.

Jay Jadeja, CEO for Football for Peace, commented: “Football is a great vehicle for peace. I am delighted to be in Luton for this event and witness the next generation being given the tools to work for cohesion and peace.”

Football for Peace is a diplomatic sports movement that uses football to create dialogue and unite people.