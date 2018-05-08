Van crashes into Luton pub leaving one person injured

A van has crashed into a Luton pub following an altercation, allegedly leaving “massive damage” to the front of the building.

The vehicle collided with The Sportsman, Hitchin Road, during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, May 8) resulting in one person being taken to hospital.

The road was cordoned off, while on social media people reported that the pub has been closed today.

One said: “Heard a lot of noise last night, like fireworks? Then lots of blue lights!!”

Meanwhile, a woman claimed: “Car drove into it [the pub] on purpose when it was open. There have been some injuries.”

Another user reflected on the recent crimes: “Luton is really going to pot! And we wonder why it gets a bad name with all this.”

Another post on Facebook page, Stopsley News, said: “The Sportsman has been cordoned off [May 8] due to massive damage to the front of the building.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at 12.30am this morning [May 8] to reports of an incident at The Sportsman in Hitchin Road, Luton.

“Following an altercation, a van collided with the pub and one person was injured and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“We believe at this stage that it was an altercation between people who knew each other, and it’s believed to be an isolated incident. However, enquiries are ongoing.

“No arrests have been made at the moment.

“An investigation is ongoing and officers have been in the area today. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 11 of 8 May.”

The Luton News attempted to call the pub for a comment.