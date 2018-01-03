Vandals target Luton charity for the fourth time

A charity is appealing for the public’s help after its garden project was damaged for the fourth time in four months.

Luton Penrose Roots to Recovery Garden, near the A6 New Bedford Road, was broken into between Thursday, December 28, and Tuesday, January 2. The polytunnel was slashed open and the inside was vandalised.

The polytunnel cover was slashed

A Just Giving page was set up by Samantha Smith, Roots to Recovery project manager, who is hoping to raise £1,000 to install CCTV and replace the damaged items. This is the fourth time the garden has been damaged and on one occasion a mobility scooter was stolen.

Penrose Roots to Recovery Garden in Luton is a community hub for people over the age of 16 and offers skills learning and employability.

It also reduces social isolation, and promotes mental and physical wellbeing.

Sam said: “The polytunnel cover has been slashed at one end creating a large hole.

“There are also many small slash holes been cut across most of the polytunnel, all our stored bags of compost have been slashed open and the contents strewn across the floor, plant pots broken and plants trashed. It is very upsetting for everyone involved with the project.

“I have always reiterated that this could happen and when it does we pull together and mend what we can and replace the items damaged, however with limited funding this is getting harder to do and potentially will put the longevity of the project in jeopardy.

“People can help us by either donating to the current appeal or if they have any garden related items that we could use on the site, or if they would like to get involved in the project we are always looking for volunteers.

“We will also be offering gardening services and basic maintenance to raise money to keep the project going.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the incident, a spokesman for the force said: “We have received a report of criminal damage to a polytunnel in a garden in Wardown Park, Luton on Tuesday (2 January), between 5pm on Thursday (28 December) and 9.45am on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting C/000165/2018.”

To make a donation to the Just Giving page visit: http://bit.ly/2EMHkxj