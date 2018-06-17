Vauxhall donates tyres to Farley Hill community garden

Vauxhall has donated 25 tyres to community charity Groundwork Luton & Bedfordshire to re-use at their community food growing hub.

This came just after World Environment Day on Tuesday, June 5, and highlights the importance of recycling materials to reduce the impact that scrap and landfill waste has on the environment.

The tyres were originally used at Vauxhall’s Luton Van Plant, but when they were found to not be within tolerance, they were due to be scrapped - however, Vauxhall aim to be nil to landfill, so contacted Groundwork to see if they could re-use them.

Currently, in Farley Hill Groundwork is running a community food growing hub. The hub brings local residents together to learn how to grow fresh fruit and vegetables. They also make nutritious and tasty meals from their fresh produce. The hub is welcoming, inclusive and the produce is plentiful.

The tyres will be stacked up and used as planters for potatoes and pollinator plants. They will also be painted by young people from CAMHS, who enjoy growing activities the hub as it has a positive impact on their mental health.

James Bonner, project officer at Groundwork said: “We are grateful to Vauxhall for donating the tyres; they will make a fantastic feature at the hub! It’s also great that companies like Vauxhall want to reduce their waste materials and help the environment. If everyone were as waste conscious, it would make a real difference.”

Cherie Denton, community relations co-ordinator, said: “At Vauxhall, we try to be nil to landfill, so we are very cautious in our scrap materials. If these can be used for other purposes then that is great - we love to do things to help the environment.”

Photo: John Collins