Vegans reflect on year of peaceful Luton protests as they urge: ‘Don’t buy food from factory farms’

Animal rights campaigners visited Luton to reflect on their achievements in 2018.

The Cube of Truth has been taking place in Luton once a month for the past year and a half, with the demonstration aiming to create a street spectacle that will draw the attention of passers-by.

Shoppers are then shown footage of farm animals in the UK that have been kept in cruel conditions, the aim being to encourage shoppers to take into account the need to reduce animal suffering when they make their food choices.

A spokesman said: “Culturally, we are raised to believe that eating animals is natural and good for us. It is challenging to try to change that mindset on the basis of a brief conversation, but, deep down inside, most people know that it is wrong to pay into a system which treats animals in a cruel and exploitative way.

“The people of Luton are gradually opening their hearts to this message and many are making the change to a vegan diet and lifestyle.

“Something like 95 per cent of meat, dairy and eggs come from factory farms - where conditions are truly horrifiying.

“We explain to people the health and environmental benefits of a vegan diet - and encourage them to give it a try.”

He added: “We have three meals a day - three opportunites to choose food which does not involve animal suffering and death.”