Vehicle set ablaze twice in Luton’s Whitefield Avenue

Police are appealing for information after two arson attacks on the same vehicle in Luton.

The first incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, 12 July in Whitefield Avenue.

A car parked on a residential driveway was deliberately set alight between 2am and 2.30am.

The same vehicle was then set alight in the same location just after midnight on Wednesday, 18 July.

Detective Constable Dan Matcham, investigating, said: “These arsons took place in a residential area and it is fortunate that no further damage has been caused as a result of these attacks.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at this time or has any information that could help us to get in touch and assist with our enquiries.”

You can report any information to police through their online reporting centre or by contacting 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.