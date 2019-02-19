Vicious female robbers stole elderly woman’s necklace as she walked her dog in Luton

Police are hunting two vicious female robbers who stole an elderly woman’s necklace in Luton while she was out walking her dog.

Between around 9.50am and 10.50am on Monday, February 11, the victim was walking along Leamington Road with her dog when a car that was being driven by a man stopped next to her.

Police

Two women got out and one approached the victim and tried to put a necklace around her neck. The victim resisted and there was a short struggle as she tried to fend the pair off.

The duo then scuttled back into their car and it drove away. Later that day, the victim realised that the actual necklace she had been wearing had been stolen. The women were described as Asian, one in her 40s and the other around 16-years-old.

DC Catherine Layton said: “We are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

“As this happened in broad daylight we believe there might be a number of potential witnesses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report and quote reference number 40/8572/19.