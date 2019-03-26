Victim attacked by men in balaclavas after they tried to break into his van in Kensworth

A man was attacked when he disturbed three men wearing balaclavas who were attempting to break into his van in Kensworth.

At around 10.30pm yesterday (Monday), the victim noticed the men by his van, in Poplar Road. He went outside and challenged the offenders who got into a blue Volvo, believed to be S60 or S80 model, which resulted in the rear window of the car being smashed. The men got out of the vehicle and threatened and assaulted the victim, resulting in minor injuries to his arm.

Police News

One of the men was described as around 6 foot tall, of slim build and wearing a grey hooded top, the second man was described as 6 foot tall, also wearing a grey hooded top and black gloves, and the third as 5’ 10”, of large build, wearing a dark top.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, investigating, said: “We are working to track down the offenders involved in this incident. If anyone has any information about them, or the blue Volvo involved, then please get in contact. It will have a broken back window, so will be quite distinctive.

“If a crime is taking place we advise members of the public to call us on 999, rather than intervene and risk being injured.”

If anyone has any information, please contact DS Barnes on 101 or via the force’s online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference 40/17368/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.