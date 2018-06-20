VIDEO: Luton’s crusader Dee Dee is on top of the world supporting England

A football fan is on a crusade to see England win a major tournament – and hopes that 2018 is the year the national team will come good.

Dee Dee Murray has flown out to Russia to witness his sixth World Cup in a row– complete with his Crusader outfit which has drawn plenty of attention from supporters of all nationalities and the media.

Dee Dee Murray out and about in Russia

With England coming up some way short of emulating the World Cup success of 1966 in recent times, Dee Dee is optimistic Gareth Southgate’s team can reach the latter stages of this year’s competition having despatched Tunisia 2-1 in their opening game at Volgograd on Monday evening.

The father-of-three, who lives near Luton airport, said: “I’m out here on my own back first, then meeting friends in Volgograd, then move on to the other group games. I have tickets for all England games.

“This is my sixth World Cup, so I’ve been following England since France 98.

“I’ve dressed up as a crusader since Ukraine 2012.”

He said his daughters, Kelly, Ceara and Alanna, love his costume. “They think it’s great that I wear the outfit.”

With Russian fans clashing with the English in Euro 2016, the 60-year-old says he’s not concerned that his patriotic outfit will draw unwanted attention to himself.

He said: “I’m not worried about what happened in Marseille, as I was close to the violence and they left me alone as I was dressed up as a crusader.

“After all the negative talk back home that we are going to get killed and beaten up , it has been so welcoming, friendly and very helpful here.

Dee Dee Murray at the Tunisia match

“It’s no surprise for me as this is my sixth World Cup on the trot and I knew what to expect.

“I’m having a great time here as well. All the fans in Moscow just seem very friendly and of course want to have photos with me as a crusader.”

Dee Dee is also a loyal Luton Town fan – his first game was as a six-year-old in 1963 and he follows the Hatters home and away.

After witnessing Luton’s promotion campaign he has a thirst for more success with the Three Lions. “I think we will get to the quarter finals at least. Come on England!”

Dee Dee Murray out and about in Russia

Dee Dee Murray at the Tunisia match

Dee Dee Murray bumps into TV presenter Gabby Logan at the Stalingrad museum