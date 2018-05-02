VIDEO: Pupils celebrate Hatters promotion

Staff and children from Hillborough Junior School have enjoyed this football season almost as much as Luton Town FC. As Hatters fans they were honoured to be invited to sing at the club’s family days and watch the team beat Stevenage 7-1.

The school has now made a video for the team, in particular manager, Nathan Jones. The pupils said: “Nathan Jones is the best manager. We wanted to show him we support him.” The school’s choir teacher, Mrs Lalji, and 17 Year 6 pupils prepared the song and cut out masks of Nathan Jones’ face. Mrs Lalji said: “We decided to record the song and film it as if Nathan Jones was actually at our school, going down our slide and celebrating a goal!”

They have been invited to perform on stage at Sunday’s civic reception to celebrate Hatters winning promotion to League One.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the celebrations with Nathan Jones!

“He’s our hero. Well done to all the players and staff at LTFC.”