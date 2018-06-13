VIDEO: Vandals are ‘out of control’ in Luton

A man from Luton is ‘frustrated’ by the vandalism that he has witnessed in Luton for the last three months.

The man, who does not wish to be named, has had to spend thousands on replacing windows on one of his properties on Collingdon Street, after stones were continually thrown at windows.

An image taken from a video showing boys throwing things at cars on Telford Way from a bridge

Other properties on Collingdon Street have also been targeted.

The witness said: “All the buildings have been targeted, it has been going on for about three months.

“I have had to spend thousands of pounds getting windows fixed from where they are throwing stones at them.

“It seems to be getting worse and the concerning thing is that we are chasing the leads, that is what the police should be doing.

“We just want the police to do something about it, it is only going to get worse, they are out of control. I cannot explain to you how helpless, unsafe and isolated I felt.

“It is very frustrating and the police have had no luck catching them.”

On Sunday evening, footage of a group standing on the bridge and throwing stones at cars driving along Telford Way, was sent to Bedfordshire Police.

A witness said: “The men have now decided that it is a good idea to throw projectiles at vehicles driving under the overpass which they are standing on.

“I am worried that something bad is going to happen, they are not small stones they are chucking, it is very dangerous and is likely to cause an accident to someone.

“It fills me with fear as to what the potential ramifications of such thoughtless actions could lead to.

“Many families and public transport vehicles regularly use Telford way, which is where they are now aiming their projectiles at, on an hourly basis to travel to and from their homes.

“These delinquents who clearly have little regard for property, now also seem to have adopted a laissez faire attitude towards the safety and lives of others.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating and have been carrying out additional patrols in the area since May.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand how disruptive and concerning anti-social behaviour and criminal damage can be, and it is something we take very seriously.

“We were called at approximately 7.10pm yesterday evening (Sunday) to reports of a group of young people throwing stones at a building in Collingdon Street, Luton.

“Officers attended however no offenders were found at the scene. An investigation is on-going, which will include viewing any CCTV footage to assist with identifying any possible suspects.

“We have previously received reports of vandalism at the same property and additional patrols have been carried out on a regular basis since early May.

“We will continue to investigate any reports of this type of activity and would always urge people to report any concerns they may have us either by calling 101 or visiting our website.”