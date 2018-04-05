Volunteer for store collection

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital’s fundraising team is looking for volunteers for its store collection at Sainsbury’s in Bramingham on Thursday, April 12.

The money raised will go towards renovating the child oncology rooms at the hospital. The project aims to convert two side rooms on the children’s ward into welcoming specialist treatment rooms for patients, so they feel happier having to spend time in the rooms.

The children that will use the rooms are being treated for cancer or leukaemia and will stay in isolation rooms when they come in for treatment to minimise the risk of infection.

If you are able to volunteer at Sainsbury’s for one hour between 9am and 4pm, call 01582 718289.