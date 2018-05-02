Volunteering in Tanzania to tackle poverty

A student from Luton is raising money to support a project that tackles poverty in Tanzania, where she will be volunteering for ten weeks.

Huda Khan, 20, will travel to Tanzania on Sunday, July 1, with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme. ICS allows young people aged 18-25 to make a valuable contribution to sustainable development projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

She said: “I went to Malawi while I was studying at Luton Sixth Form College and I loved it, I am really looking forward to going.

“I’m looking forward to the experience because I know it will be eye-opening and it is a fantastic opportunity.

“I’m grateful for the chance to share my time and potentially impact someone’s life, though I’m sure the impact on me will be far more than I could ever provide.

“I have been involved in a previous education project in Malawi though the length of time was considerably shorter, and I’m eager to start my project and get a more accurate representation of what life is like for so many people across the world.

“I think if you have the time and opportunity to visit a different country and help and support local people, then you should definitely go.”

Huda will be staying with a family in one of the villages during the project, and will be teaching employability skills to local people.

On return to the UK, ICS volunteers undertake an ‘Action at Home’ project, ensuring that their new skills also benefit their local communities.

To sponsor Huda visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/huda-khan.