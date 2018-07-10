Volunteers desperately needed at children’s charity in Luton

Volunteers are desperately needed to donate their time to the Barnardo’s store in Luton.

The store in Bushmead Shopping Centre needs volunteers to work the till, sort and prepare stock and help with window displays and pricing.

Store manager Mariessa Joseph said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our shop and we couldn’t exist without them. We are appealing for more volunteers to join our friendly team and welcome people of all ages and backgrounds. Volunteering is a fantastic way to meet new people and also to add to your CV.”

Mariessa added: “The Luton store is a real treasure trove of different goods and as well as volunteers, we want to appeal to shoppers to come in and have a browse. While we have many regular customers, I think new customers will be pleasantly surprised by the range and quality of the stock that we have to offer.”

For more information about volunteering in the shop, visit www.barnardos.org.uk/shop or drop into the Luton store at Unit 7, Bushmead Shopping Centre, Luton, or call 01582 482200.