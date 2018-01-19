Volunteers honoured at annual awards

Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s (L&D) volunteers were recognised by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire at an annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, January 3.

The hospital’s most valued volunteers were honoured at the L&D Volunteer Long Service awards, which saw one dedicated member presented with an award for her 30-year commitment.

This year saw a record turnout with 21 awards being presented by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Vinod Tailor, and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital chairman, Simon Linnett.

Volunteers are a valued part of the team at the hospital and contribute over 25,000 hours of their own time each year to give their support.

Attendees of the ceremony gathered to support volunteers who collected five, ten and 15-year service awards.

Bernadette Lana, a Roman Catholic visitor and Eucharistic Minister since the 1980s, picked up the 30 year recognition award too.

Karen Bush, Luton and Dunstable Hospital Voluntary Services Manager, said: “I can’t thank each and every volunteer enough for their valued support and for the critical role they play in helping us improve patient experience.

“Congratulations to everyone that picked up an award and a special thank you to Bernadette for her incredible 30 year commitment.”

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Mr Tailor, said: “I was thrilled to see the vast number of volunteers.

“Their devotion of time and commitment to serve the community is truly remarkable”.

> For more information about the hospital’s volunteering programme visit www.ldh.nhs.uk/get-involved/volunteering/ or call 01582 497384.