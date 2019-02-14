Warning after man spotted ‘acting indecently’ near Luton school

Bedfordshire Police has issued a warning to several Luton schools about a man spotted “acting indecently”.

The warning issued to schools describes the man as dark-skinned and driving a red Nissan Micra.

Crime

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We have received a report of a man acting indecently in a car near to a school in Abotts Wood Road, Luton at around 1.40pm on Friday, February 8.

“We are taking this report extremely seriously and are working closely with the nearby schools, and have additional hi-visibility patrols in place in the area.

“Anyone concerned is encouraged to speak to one of our officers.”

A child at a school in the town centre has also allegedly been chased by the same man.

Members of the public with information are advised to call 101 quoting 40/8296/19.