Warning from police about illegally driving through puddles as woman, 95, dies after being hit by ‘wave’ from passing traffic

Police are warning people reminding motorists that it can be illegal to drive through puddles after a woman died having been knocked over by a ‘huge wave’ caused by passing cars.

Police are investigating after Hilda Moore, 95, is believed to have been floored by the ‘wave’ caused by passing motorists as she walked home in the rain from the shops at about 4.30pm on Friday.

Son-in-law Peter Wheeldon said: “My mother-in-law died peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital shortly after 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) from injuries sustained as a result of her accident.

“I gather that the police investigations into the circumstances of the accident remain ongoing.”

According to section three of the Road Traffic Act 1988, it is illegal to drive “without reasonable consideration for other persons,” including “driving through a puddle causing pedestrians to be splashed.”

The offence can lead to a maximum fine of £5,000 if a driver’s behaviour on the road “amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience or aggressiveness.”

Good Samaritans had to shield Mrs Moore, of Boundary Pastures, Sleaford, lying on the pavement with a head injury as cars continued to roar by drenching them.

Richard Walker, 27, was sitting in his car in Mareham Lane, Sleaford, chatting to a friend after a day at work at about 4.30pm when he noticed Mrs Moore struggling along in the rain. As she passed some large puddles that had accumulated close to the junction with Bonner Close, Richard saw three vehicles plunge through, each one soaking her.

He said: “The wave from the third one hit her with such force she fell over and knocked her head. I went over to her and waited with her for an ambulance to come and kept her talking.”

Richard said: “We were sat on the pavement and cars were still splashing her. My work colleague put his coat over her. Another man fetched a couple of golfing umbrellas to shield us.”

He said the rainwater always gathers in that spot causing large puddles.

Her son-in-law, Peter Wheeldon, said: “Myself and my daughter want to make drivers realise they cannot go ploughing through flooded roads at 30mph, especially when there is a person clearly visible at the side of the road. That road always floods in heavy rain and people just kept charging through without realising the consequences.”

He said his mother in law would have been easily seen by drivers. Mr Wheeldon said Mrs Moore was a really good golfer who played until she was 92.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “It was reported that the lady fell to the ground but it is not yet clear what caused her to fall and sustain her injuries.

"An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances."