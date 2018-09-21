WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Shocking footage reveals bloody knife fight in Luton’s The Mall

Shocking footage has been shared by Bedfordshire Police showing youths swinging knives and machetes in Luton’s The Mall – which led to two stabbings and all three teenagers sent to prison.

The brazen daylight stabbing took place just after 2.30pm on Sunday, January 22.

Mobile phone footage showing a trail of blood through The Mall quickly made national headlines

Che Stephens, 18, previously of Bedford, Luca Sanni, 18, previously of Luton, and Imani Pobi da Silva, 18, previously of Luton, were involved in the fight at the shopping centre which they claimed was over a girl.

Following a brief exchange, Stephens lunged at Pobi da Silva and stabbed him in the arm. He was then confronted by machete-wielding Sanni whose knife slipped from his hand as he attempted to retaliate.

Stephens then stabbed Sanni in the leg before fleeing the scene.

All three were sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday, as reported here.