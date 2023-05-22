News you can trust since 1891
Watch as fire fighters tackle house blaze in Luton caused by overheating extension lead

The fire service is warning people not to overload extension leads

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:06 BST

The fire service has issued a warning after an overheated extension lead caused a house fire in Luton.

Fire crews from Luton, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard were called to the fire on St Mildreds Avenue at around 6pm on Friday (May 19).

An investigation revealed that the fire in the first floor bedroom had been caused by an overheating extension lead setting fire to bedding and clothes.

Fire fighters at the sceneFire fighters at the scene
Beds Fire and Rescue Service said: “There was heavy damage to this property but luckily all persons accounted for and the fire was quickly extinguished thanks to crews from Luton, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard who used a breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and jets.”

They added: “Extension leads that are overloaded can easily catch fire and the results can be disastrous.”

You can find out more about electrical fire safety on the Beds Fire and Rescue Service website.

