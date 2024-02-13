News you can trust since 1891
Watch: Barnfield College, Putteridge High School and Att10tive collaborate on schools Diversity vid

Three Luton based organisations, Barnfield College, part of the West Herts group, Putteridge High School, one of the Chiltern Learning Trust schools and Att10tive Social Enterprise have collaborated on a student led video to promote Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Ambassadors by making an awareness video to be shared amongst students and stakeholders.
By Montell NeufvilleContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT
The video which was filmed by Barnfield college media students included:

Georgia Mwangi, who directed the filming, supported by Adil, Ijaz, Javontae, Mackenzie, also featured students from Putteridge High School, Madu, and Stacey year 8, Lilly and Daisy, Year 9, Andre, year 10 as well as Mathieu and Harvinderjeet both from year 11 was made in February 2024 to inform stakeholders of Putteridge High Schools Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) ambassadors.

You can view the video above.

Barnfield &amp; Putteridge cooperate on diversity video
Geogia Mwangi who attends Barnfield college and is a former student of Putteridge High school said "Working with Putteridge High School has been an incredible opportunity. It has given me the chance to work collaboratively with other students in Luton. This experience has also enhanced my directing skills and given me confidence when leading a crew.”

The main presenter in the video was Madu from year 8. He said "It was a great opportunity for us to be more vocal, Recording this video was like peeling back layers of self-doubt and hesitation. At first I stumbled over my words, feeling the weight of the camera's gaze. But as I spoke, I found my rhythm, my authenticity shining through. It was a journey of self-discovery, realizing that vulnerability is not weakness but a gateway to connection and growth."

Montell Neufville said “It was great to provide Putteridge and Barnfield students with the support they need to create a video that they wanted, in their own words and directed by themselves. This is what empowerment looks like. Att10tive has worked with Putteridge High school and Barnfield college for many years, these institutions truly believe in empowering and supporting their students. This not only raises awareness of diversity, equality and inclusion but provides valuable life skills for all those involved.”

