Watch: Barnfield College, Putteridge High School and Att10tive collaborate on schools Diversity vid
and live on Freeview channel 276
The video which was filmed by Barnfield college media students included:
Georgia Mwangi, who directed the filming, supported by Adil, Ijaz, Javontae, Mackenzie, also featured students from Putteridge High School, Madu, and Stacey year 8, Lilly and Daisy, Year 9, Andre, year 10 as well as Mathieu and Harvinderjeet both from year 11 was made in February 2024 to inform stakeholders of Putteridge High Schools Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) ambassadors.
You can view the video above.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Geogia Mwangi who attends Barnfield college and is a former student of Putteridge High school said "Working with Putteridge High School has been an incredible opportunity. It has given me the chance to work collaboratively with other students in Luton. This experience has also enhanced my directing skills and given me confidence when leading a crew.”
The main presenter in the video was Madu from year 8. He said "It was a great opportunity for us to be more vocal, Recording this video was like peeling back layers of self-doubt and hesitation. At first I stumbled over my words, feeling the weight of the camera's gaze. But as I spoke, I found my rhythm, my authenticity shining through. It was a journey of self-discovery, realizing that vulnerability is not weakness but a gateway to connection and growth."
Montell Neufville said “It was great to provide Putteridge and Barnfield students with the support they need to create a video that they wanted, in their own words and directed by themselves. This is what empowerment looks like. Att10tive has worked with Putteridge High school and Barnfield college for many years, these institutions truly believe in empowering and supporting their students. This not only raises awareness of diversity, equality and inclusion but provides valuable life skills for all those involved.”