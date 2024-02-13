Watch: Barnfield College, Putteridge High School and Att10tive collaborate on schools Diversity vid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The video which was filmed by Barnfield college media students included:

Georgia Mwangi, who directed the filming, supported by Adil, Ijaz, Javontae, Mackenzie, also featured students from Putteridge High School, Madu, and Stacey year 8, Lilly and Daisy, Year 9, Andre, year 10 as well as Mathieu and Harvinderjeet both from year 11 was made in February 2024 to inform stakeholders of Putteridge High Schools Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) ambassadors.

Barnfield & Putteridge cooperate on diversity video

Geogia Mwangi who attends Barnfield college and is a former student of Putteridge High school said "Working with Putteridge High School has been an incredible opportunity. It has given me the chance to work collaboratively with other students in Luton. This experience has also enhanced my directing skills and given me confidence when leading a crew.”

The main presenter in the video was Madu from year 8. He said "It was a great opportunity for us to be more vocal, Recording this video was like peeling back layers of self-doubt and hesitation. At first I stumbled over my words, feeling the weight of the camera's gaze. But as I spoke, I found my rhythm, my authenticity shining through. It was a journey of self-discovery, realizing that vulnerability is not weakness but a gateway to connection and growth."