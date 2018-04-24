WATCH: Can it really be 30 years since Luton Town’s greatest triumph

Luton Town have been celebrating promotion this week, but 30 years ago today supporters were also partying after the club’s dramatic Littlewoods Cup final victory over Arsenal.

In glorious sunshine on April 24, 1988 at Wembley the Hatters triumphed 3-2 thanks two goals from Brian Stein (including one in the last minute) and one from Danny Wilson.

On Thursday, Wembley heroes Stein and Kingsley Black were among the guests invited to a private viewing of the Littlewoods Cup 30th anniversary exhibition at Wardown House Museum.

Simon Pitts posed the questions for an audience that included Luton Borough Council deputy leader Sian Timoney, Luton Mayor Cllr Mohammad Ayub, and representatives from Love Luton, Luton BID, Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, Loyal Luton and Heritage Hatters.

Then everyone was invited inside the museum to see all the orginal memorabilia, news clippings and artefacts co-curated by club historian Roger Wash in partnership with Luton Culture’s Museum Makers.

The event is FREE to attend and remains open until Friday, May 4, with the museum open for visitors seven days a week from 10am-5pm.