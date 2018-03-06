WATCH: Luton Tigers have made a video to show why people love the town

An organisation has created a Youtube video about things they love about Luton to promote the good things in the town.

Luton Tigers, which was formed in 2013 by Shaz Zaman and A Hussain, initially focused on using sport activities to bring communities together, now it is about more than that.

Luton Tigers

The video, which has gone viral and has 150,000 views, champions everything that is great about Luton and the different reasons why people love the town.

The film includes interviews with Si Philli, a music producer from the town and a Luton Tigers volunteer, Philip Wright, a hat manufacturer, Gary Smith, a former GB pentathlete, Amara Lee-Thompson, a Luton Carnival costume designer and Huma Abbas, a Zumba instructor.

Shaz said: “When we formed the organisation I wanted it to be about more than just sport, I wanted to do something that will help a lot of people and benefit the whole community.

“It needed to be more than football, and we are all passionate about Luton and wanted to challenge our communities to do better, to help others and stop harming others and the reputation of this Town we all love.

“Luton is such a diverse town and there are so many people from all different cultures and backgrounds who live and work together, and we share a common identify - we are all Lutonian. We might be different in lots of ways but deep down we are all the same.

“I love the people in the town and I believe everyone has something special to offer.We have aloud a minority of voices to make people think otherwise - we are Luton speaks for t the majority are good people who will go out of their way to help others.

“The first video went viral and has 150,000 views. There are more videos to follow and we hope that this will challenge people’s perception of one another and of the Town we share.”