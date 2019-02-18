Watch pro boxer Kay Prosper during workout sessions at The Mall Luton

Luton’s very own lightweight boxer, Kayamba (Kay) Prosper, is coming to The Mall in March, holding public workouts for the media ahead of his fight to become the English Super Lightweight Champion.

Kay will be stepping into The Mall’s boxing ring in Central Square on Saturday, March 2, to display his training techniques to shoppers with a number of workout sessions throughout the day.

Shoppers at The Mall will have the chance to watch Kay up close as he demonstrates what it takes to become a professional boxer, alongside answering questions from the floor as he provides an insight into all aspects of his training.

Kay discovered boxing as a Co-Founder of Hockwell Ring ABC (www.hrabc.co.uk), and students from the boxing club will also be giving their training tips and demonstrating their skills throughout the event.

The team will also be hoping to see invited stars from the boxing world, including Billy Schwer, former World champion and Lutonian, and Luton’s Team GB Amateur Boxing Champion Jordan Reynolds.

Kay became runner up in the ABA championships and 30 fights later is now a professional boxer with 12 wins and only one loss. Kay, a previous Love Luton sporting Inspiration runner-up, has many roles including proud father, football coach, boxing coach and trainee teacher all whilst studying for a master’s degree.

On March 16, Kay will be fighting for the English Super Lightweight Championship at York Hall, Bethnal Green where he aims to build on Luton’s rich boxing heritage. Tickets will be available to buy on March 2 and are also available from the Brewery Tap where a coach will be travelling to and from the fight.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Luton’s very own professional boxer Kay Prosper to The Mall this March. Kay will be taking centre stage, showing shoppers his training regime ahead of his big fight where he aims to become the English Super Lightweight Champion.”

Kay said: ““Luton is a town that really supports it’s people and has shown me so much love, I’m determined to repay the favour by bringing the belt home for the town.”

Workout schedule:

10.10am – 11.50am: Hockwell Ring ABC - Young people

12pm – 12.30pm: Kay 1st workout

12.40pm – 1.20pm: Kay 2nd workout

1.30pm – 1.50pm: Kay 3rd workout

2pm – 4pm: Hockwell ring young people

4pm – 5pm: With additional support from: (Blaine Courtney, Klintion Baptiste, Liam Conroy and Alex Bishop)

Visit https://www.facebook.com/kayamba.prosper