‘We got grass cutting wrong’ admits Luton Borough Council as it promises extra funding

Luton Borough Council has agreed to commit an additional £50,000 to get its grass cutting schedule back on track this year.

Council leader, Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, said: “I am sorry that we haven’t been able to provide the service that people expect and I appreciate everyone’s frustrations.

“This year we got the grass cutting wrong and fell well below the acceptable standard. Our teams fell behind the planned schedule and have been trying to catch up ever since. This is clearly not an acceptable position for anyone, including our hardworking parks staff.

“Following meetings with the parks service I have been assured that this situation will not be repeated and have agreed an additional £50,000 to be made available this year to ensure the catch up is completed as quickly as possible. While the team does a fantastic job, keeping up the pace this year has been difficult and we are now working to ensure that this does not happen again.”

I would like to thank residents for their patience and encourage anyone to report any ongoing concerns to www.luton.gov.uk/report.

For more information visit www.luton.gov.uk/grasscutting.