Weapons stash found in suspected brothel in High Town during police raid

A stash of weapons was found in a suspected brothel in High Town this morning after police officers conducted a search.

The closure order was issued after officers searched the address in New Bedford Road this morning.

During the search, which was aided by a search dog, police found suspected class A and class B drugs as well as weapons.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Two people were also removed from the property and safeguarded, before being directed towards the appropriate agencies.

In a separate incident, community officers visited a house in Villa Road yesterday afternoon to issue a closure order after residents reported concerns about drug-taking. The address was previously issued with a partial closure order but due to the order not working effectively, a three-month full closure order was issued by Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon.

It means the property is now boarded up and cannot be used for three months.

Inspector Jim Goldsmith said: “We are really happy with the results of these warrants. We are committed to listening to our residents’ concerns and tackling issues important to them. Today’s warrant saw a large amount of drugs and weapons being seized, and they now won’t make their way into the streets of our town.”

