Disruption expected in the south as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

The Met Office has today (Fri 7 Jun) issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to the south, as heavy rain is set to hit.

The UK will experience wet and windy weather over the next few days as the aftermath of Storm Miguel, which is currently sweeping Spain, heads north.

The Met Office has today (Fri 7 Jun) issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to the south, as heavy rain is set to hit.

The Met Office said, “Whilst some places will escape them, some heavy thundery showers will break out during Friday afternoon and evening.

“Some of these showers will be quite prolonged. A few places may see 20 mm rain falling within an hour and some spots may receive as much as 30 to 40 mm in a few hours.

“Following a spell of rain earlier in the day, this may lead to spray and surface water flooding on some roads.”

This weather warning is in place for the East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands.

What to expect from this weather warning

- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

This weekend’s weather

Saturday (8 June) is set to have a windy start, especially in the southeast, with outbreaks of rain clearing northeast through the morning.

It will turn largely dry through the afternoon, with winds easing. There will also be some good spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 18C.

“Changeable Sunday and Monday, with sunny spells, but also isolated showers, heavy at times,” adds the Met Office.

“Turning rather breezy into Tuesday with outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy, likely spreading north and west.”