Flood alert still in place for River Lea in Luton and Dunstable as clean up under way

People in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are being warned of a risk of further flooding near the River Lea, the government’s flood alert service has said.

Part of the towns were submerged in water as river levels rose, after heavy rainfall over the weekend,

While weather conditions are expected to improve today (September 24), there is a flood alert in place for the River Lea.

Yesterday, meteorologist Liam Dutton said that Woburn was “the wettest place in the UK”, with 114.4mm of rain falling in 36 hours, “which is more than twice the September average of 55.4mm.” The area around New Bedford Road, Mill Street, King Edward Place and Kingfisher Close are expected to be affected by the rain.

Under the busway. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital urged patients to only go to A&E if the issue was life-threatening.

The hospital said: “During these adverse weather conditions, we are experiencing a high volume of patients in our Emergency Departments (ED). We urge the public to avoid visiting the ED unless it’s a life threatening illness/injury.”

South Beds Dial-A-Ride service is “without internet or telephone lines” after their offices were flooded in Dunstable.” The service said: “We are waiting an update from our landlords. In the meantime please use this mobile number to contact the team 07539867681."

In Luton, all the road closures from the flooding have been lifted and clean up is underway “as street sweepers are removing detritus from the carriageways/footways”, the council has said. Luton Borough Council added: “Temporary signals are in place on Crawley Green Road junction with Hartsfield Road, as flood water has pushed up a Thames Water manhole cover. This is due to be replaced today but please expect delays.”

Central Bedfordshire Council has been contacted for an update about which roads are closed.