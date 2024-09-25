Flood clean up under way in Luton after heavy rains hit town
Videos and pictures taken in the town showed a ‘mini tornado’ over the M1, cars submerged in water and drivers stranded in flooded roads.
A Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “Luton, like much of the UK, had more than a month’s worth of rainfall in one day, but our Highways service worked hard to keep the majority of the network operational.
“All road closures have been lifted, and all known flooding sites have been attended to and cleared. Clean-up operations are underway, with street sweepers clearing debris from the impacted roads.”
Luton is braced for more rain as the Met Office issued another amber weather warning for heavy rain starting on Thursday, at 5pm.
The council said that while Wardown Park is now open, there is still flood water at the New Bedford Road entrance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.