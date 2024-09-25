Under the busway. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Clean up operations are under way in Luton as the town recovers after heavy rains over the weekend.

Videos and pictures taken in the town showed a ‘mini tornado’ over the M1, cars submerged in water and drivers stranded in flooded roads.

A Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “Luton, like much of the UK, had more than a month’s worth of rainfall in one day, but our Highways service worked hard to keep the majority of the network operational.

“All road closures have been lifted, and all known flooding sites have been attended to and cleared. Clean-up operations are underway, with street sweepers clearing debris from the impacted roads.”

Luton is braced for more rain as the Met Office issued another amber weather warning for heavy rain starting on Thursday, at 5pm.

The council said that while Wardown Park is now open, there is still flood water at the New Bedford Road entrance.