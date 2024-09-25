Luton and Dunstable braced for more heavy rain as weather warning put in place
This news comes after the towns were hit hard with a month’s worth of rain falling in a matter of hours, and ‘mini tornados’ spotted above Luton at the weekend.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain, in place from 5pm tomorrow (Thursday) until 10am on Friday, September 27.
The weather service said: “There is some uncertainty in the details, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in 2-3 hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in 4-6 hours.
"Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.”
While the flood alert for the River Lea has now been removed, there is still one in place for the River Ouzel in Central Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.
