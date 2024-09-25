Luton and Dunstable braced for more heavy rain as weather warning put in place

Flooding in a Dunstable home. Picture: Darcey Harris

People in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are being warned of more heavy rain with the “potential for some flooding and disruption to transport”.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain, in place from 5pm tomorrow (Thursday) until 10am on Friday, September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather service said: “There is some uncertainty in the details, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in 2-3 hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in 4-6 hours.

"Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.”

While the flood alert for the River Lea has now been removed, there is still one in place for the River Ouzel in Central Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.