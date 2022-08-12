Despite Environment Agency officially announcing that southeast England is experiencing a drought, Luton residents won't be subject to a hosepipe ban.
Water restrictions are unlikely at this time, say Affinity Water – though it has stated that it will continue to closely monitor the situation.
This news comes as England experienced the driest January since 1976 as a result of the hot weather drying up rivers and reservoirs.
While a temporary use ban, also known as a hosepipe ban, will not be brought at this time, Affinity Water is asking customers to be careful and consider how much water they use to help protect the environment.
Joe Brownless, director of customer experience and technology said: “Everything we do balances the needs of our customers to have high quality, affordable water with the need to protect the environment and ensure a long-term sustainable supply of water.”
Read More
Harvey Bradshaw, Environment Agency executive director for the environment and chair of the National Drought Group, said: “The current high temperatures we are experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and our water environment.”
Water Minister Steve Double said: “We urge everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period.”
He added: “All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.”