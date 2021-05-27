May bank holiday weather in Luton: Forecast shows temperatures are set to soar into next week
Washout month to end with promise of brighter, dryer and warmer days to come
Weather watchers are finally promising a dry and sunny bank holiday weekend after one of Bedfordshire's wettest Mays on record.
Brighter and mostly dry conditions are predicted for Luton with temperatures climbing above the 20°C mark over the weekend, according to the BBC.
And the good news continues into next week when the heat builds up to a peak of 24°C by Thursday.
The day-by-day forecast shows: Friday (May 28th) light cloud 17°C; Saturday (29th) sunny intervals 19°C; Sunday (30th) sunny 22°C; Monday (31st) sunny intervals 23°C; Tuesday (June 1st) sunny intervals 23°C; Wednesday (2nd) sunny intervals 22°C; Thursday (3rd) sunny intervals 24°C; Friday (4th) sunny intervals 24°C; Saturday (5th) sunny intervals 23°C; Sunday (6th) sunny intervals 22°C.