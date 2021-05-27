May bank holiday weather in Luton: Forecast shows temperatures are set to soar into next week

Washout month to end with promise of brighter, dryer and warmer days to come

By News Reporter
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:41 am
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:57 am

Weather watchers are finally promising a dry and sunny bank holiday weekend after one of Bedfordshire's wettest Mays on record.

Brighter and mostly dry conditions are predicted for Luton with temperatures climbing above the 20°C mark over the weekend, according to the BBC.

And the good news continues into next week when the heat builds up to a peak of 24°C by Thursday.

Plenty of sunshine is predicted for Luton

The day-by-day forecast shows: Friday (May 28th) light cloud 17°C; Saturday (29th) sunny intervals 19°C; Sunday (30th) sunny 22°C; Monday (31st) sunny intervals 23°C; Tuesday (June 1st) sunny intervals 23°C; Wednesday (2nd) sunny intervals 22°C; Thursday (3rd) sunny intervals 24°C; Friday (4th) sunny intervals 24°C; Saturday (5th) sunny intervals 23°C; Sunday (6th) sunny intervals 22°C.