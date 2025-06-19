Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as 30°C temperatures are expected and the summer solstice approaches.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are forecast to reach 30°C in some parts of the UK today (June 19) as the summer solstice approaches.

A Met Office weather map shows expected temperatures of 30°C or over in London, Milton Keynes, Luton, Northampton, Shrewsbury, Market Drayton, Stafford, Wolverhampton, Bridgnorth, Stourport-on-Seven and Redditch at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Wisson, a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “By the beginning of the weekend we could very well be meeting heatwave thresholds in places. While the warmest temperatures are likely across London and the east of England, by Saturday heatwave thresholds could be reached across much of the Midlands, low-lying areas bordering the Peak District and even parts of east Wales.”

A Met Office weather map shows temperatures will hit 30°C in some areas of the UK on June 19. | Met Office

What is the summer solstice?

The Met Office says the summer solstice occurs when the northern hemisphere is fully tilted towards the Sun. It is the longest day and shortest night of the year.

When is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice occurs on June 21 or June 22 each year. This year the summer solstice will be on June 21.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.