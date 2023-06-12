NHS logo, photo from Yui Mok/ PA Wire/PA Images

People are told to avoid the accident and emergency department at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital after flooding in the building.

A tweet from the hospital read: “Due to a localised flooding issue in the L&D's Emergency Department, please contact NHS 111 if you need urgent help.

“Please only attend the Emergency Department for life threatening illnesses or injuries.”