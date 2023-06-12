News you can trust since 1891
Patients told to avoid A&E as Luton & Dunstable Hospital floods

They issued the warning this afternoon
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST
NHS logo, photo from Yui Mok/ PA Wire/PA ImagesNHS logo, photo from Yui Mok/ PA Wire/PA Images
NHS logo, photo from Yui Mok/ PA Wire/PA Images

People are told to avoid the accident and emergency department at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital after flooding in the building.

A tweet from the hospital read: “Due to a localised flooding issue in the L&D's Emergency Department, please contact NHS 111 if you need urgent help.

“Please only attend the Emergency Department for life threatening illnesses or injuries.”

This comes as a flood warning was issued for properties near to the River Lea in Luton. The government website said: “A flood warning means flooding to some property is expected.”

