Police car was seen driving through water in Luton. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Roads in Luton were flooded after the town was hit by heavy rain last night (September 21).

Residents took to social media to warn others about streets which were covered in excess water after the bad weather battered parts of Luton.

One person on Facebook said: “Lots of roads got badly flooded, it was crazy last night.”

Another added: “Driving in Luton tonight. The roundabout on Church Street/bottom of Crawley Green Rd is flooded. So bad some cars trying three-point turns. Be very careful.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service posted on X last night: “We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls due to flooding. Please only call 999 in an emergency where there is a risk to life. Thank you.”