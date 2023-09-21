News you can trust since 1891
Roads across Luton ‘badly flooded’ after heavy downpours

The fire service had 33 weather-related calls in 14 hours
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
Police car was seen driving through water in Luton. Picture: Tony MargiocchiPolice car was seen driving through water in Luton. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Police car was seen driving through water in Luton. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Roads in Luton were flooded after the town was hit by heavy rain last night (September 21).

Residents took to social media to warn others about streets which were covered in excess water after the bad weather battered parts of Luton.

One person on Facebook said: “Lots of roads got badly flooded, it was crazy last night.”

Another added: “Driving in Luton tonight. The roundabout on Church Street/bottom of Crawley Green Rd is flooded. So bad some cars trying three-point turns. Be very careful.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service posted on X last night: “We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls due to flooding. Please only call 999 in an emergency where there is a risk to life. Thank you.”

Bedfordshire Fire Control said that between 6pm and 8am 33 of the 55 emergency calls it received were because of the weather.

