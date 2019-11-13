South of England weather warning: This is when heavy rain is set to hit

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in the south of England, as heavy downpours are set to hit.

This weather warning is in place from 12am to 11.45pm on Thursday (14 November), and covers areas including the West Midlands, East of England, London & South East, and the South West.

The warning explains that “persistent rain may bring some disruption to transport.”

The Met Office said, “Periods of rain are expected to become widespread and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

“Rainfall totals of 10-20 mm are likely, with some spots potentially seeing totals of 40-60 mm.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Snow, frost and freezing fog

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 17 to Tuesday 26 November said, “Mist and freezing fog possible under clear skies to start on Sunday. A cloudy, cold day follows with many areas seeing showers through the day.

“Through the start of next week confidence is very low but some dry, bright and cold weather is likely in places but rain still possible, falling as hill snow at times.

“Frost and freezing fog possible by night. By the end of next week there may be a switch to more unsettled and relatively milder conditions.”