Storm Eunice: Luton rail passengers advised not to travel on Friday

Rail passengers in Luton are being advised not to travel tomorrow (Friday) as Network Rail prepares to respond to Storm Eunice.

Additional, trained workers have been deployed at key locations across the region to respond to issues quickly, as strong winds and heavy rain are expected to cause widespread disruption for the railway.

Fallen trees and other debris can blow onto the line, with the potential to damage train-powering electric wiring or block the track. As the Met Office has issued a rare Red Weather Warning, trains will need to run at lower speeds to be safe - and services will be significantly reduced.

Tree fallen on overhead electric wires at St Albans

It comes on the back of damage to overhead lines in Luton and St Albans during Storm Dudley. Engineers will be going back to the site at St Albans tonight from around 11pm and working through the night to repair and secure the overhead lines before the worst of Storm Eunice.