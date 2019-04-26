Storm Hannah: This is when strong winds and heavy rain are set to hit

An area of low pressure, named Storm Hannah by Met Eireann, is set to hit parts of the UK with strong winds and heavy rain

The UK has been shielded lately from Atlantic weather systems, due to the large blocking area of high pressure which extended over the UK over the Easter period.

However, this area of high pressure has broken down, which is now allowing more unsettled systems to head to the UK.

Frank Saunders, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, said, “A low-pressure system will sweep in from the west during Friday evening and Saturday bringing strong north-westerly winds to Ireland and then parts of the UK.

“The strongest and most damaging winds will be felt across Ireland, prompting Met Eireann to name Storm Hannah on Thursday morning.

“We have issued a yellow wind warning for parts of the UK where we’re likely to see inland gusts of 45-55mph and stronger gusts of around 65-75mph in exposed coastal locations.”

Weather warnings

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 9pm on Friday 26 April until 3pm on Saturday 27 April, covering East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North West England, South West England, West Midlands and Wales.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

A spell of strong winds is expected across southern and some central parts of the UK, bringing a risk of disruption.

Here’s what to expect during the weather warning:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen trees and branches

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves

Mr Saunders added, “We’re going to see an unsettled period over the next few days, but the forecast for later next week indicates the return of high pressure, bringing more settled conditions.

“Storm Hannah will move away from the UK during Saturday followed by a transient ridge of high pressure bringing more settled weather to the UK for Sunday.”