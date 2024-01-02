News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Storm Henk: Amber weather warning for Luton as it braces for winds of up to 60 miles per hour

An amber weather warning has been issued until 8pm today
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT
People brave the rain and wind. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesPeople brave the rain and wind. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
People brave the rain and wind. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

People in Luton can expect gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and disruption is expected as Storm Henk hits southern England.

An amber weather warning for wind is in place from 10am until 8pm today (January 2). The Met Office warned of damage to buildings, a “good chance that power cuts may occur” and longer journey times. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected – but wind speeds could briefly reach as high 60 or 70 mph.

A spokesman at Luton Airport said: “We’re monitoring the situation closely, but we do not anticipate any significant disruption.”

Most Popular

The Met Office warned that driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users.

It added that people should stay indoors as much as possible, and secure loose items in gardens including bins, trampolines, sheds and garden furniture.

Related topics:Met OfficeLutonPeopleEnglandLuton Airport