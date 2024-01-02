Storm Henk: Amber weather warning for Luton as it braces for winds of up to 60 miles per hour
People in Luton can expect gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and disruption is expected as Storm Henk hits southern England.
An amber weather warning for wind is in place from 10am until 8pm today (January 2). The Met Office warned of damage to buildings, a “good chance that power cuts may occur” and longer journey times. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected – but wind speeds could briefly reach as high 60 or 70 mph.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman at Luton Airport said: “We’re monitoring the situation closely, but we do not anticipate any significant disruption.”
The Met Office warned that driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users.
It added that people should stay indoors as much as possible, and secure loose items in gardens including bins, trampolines, sheds and garden furniture.