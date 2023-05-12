Funnel clouds were spotted in Luton yesterday (May 11), looking very similar to a tornado - but not touching the ground.

At around 2.50pm, the formation was noticed by Atanas Damyanov in Hatters Way Retail Park in Luton, looking towards Dunstable.

Atanas said: “I was doing my weekly shopping and once I got out of the supermarket I spotted this thin funnel evolving and moving.”

The cloud captured on camera by Atanas Damyanov