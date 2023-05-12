News you can trust since 1891
Torando-like cloud spotted over Luton retail park

Similar clouds were seen across the country

Olivia Preston
Published 12th May 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:09 BST

Funnel clouds were spotted in Luton yesterday (May 11), looking very similar to a tornado - but not touching the ground.

At around 2.50pm, the formation was noticed by Atanas Damyanov in Hatters Way Retail Park in Luton, looking towards Dunstable.

Atanas said: “I was doing my weekly shopping and once I got out of the supermarket I spotted this thin funnel evolving and moving.”

The cloud captured on camera by Atanas DamyanovThe cloud captured on camera by Atanas Damyanov
Similar funnel clouds were spotted across the Midlands and the North.

