Torando-like cloud spotted over Luton retail park
Similar clouds were seen across the country
Funnel clouds were spotted in Luton yesterday (May 11), looking very similar to a tornado - but not touching the ground.
At around 2.50pm, the formation was noticed by Atanas Damyanov in Hatters Way Retail Park in Luton, looking towards Dunstable.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atanas said: “I was doing my weekly shopping and once I got out of the supermarket I spotted this thin funnel evolving and moving.”
Similar funnel clouds were spotted across the Midlands and the North.