Watch as 'mini tornado' caught on camera swirling above M1 near Luton
The footage, captured by a passenger just after 4pm on Sunday (September 22), showed a swirling cloud move across the motorway as heavy downpours battered Luton.
Another ‘mini tornado’ was spotted near Dunstable Road and sent clothes from washing lines, roof tiles, and garden furniture, including a trampoline, high into the sky.
BBC East senior weather presenter Gillian Brown said: "This weak tornado swept across Luton yesterday. It was associated with the thunderstorms moving across southern Britain.
"They usually form during thunderstorms when warm air rises through colder air. With the right wind conditions, the air starts to spin, and if the swirling air touches down on the ground, that forms a tornado."
