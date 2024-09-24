Watch as 'mini tornado' caught on camera swirling above M1 near Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 11:41 BST
As Luton was hit with high winds and heavy rains, the town had a ‘mini tornado’ sweep over the M1.

The footage, captured by a passenger just after 4pm on Sunday (September 22), showed a swirling cloud move across the motorway as heavy downpours battered Luton.

Another ‘mini tornado’ was spotted near Dunstable Road and sent clothes from washing lines, roof tiles, and garden furniture, including a trampoline, high into the sky.

BBC East senior weather presenter Gillian Brown said: "This weak tornado swept across Luton yesterday. It was associated with the thunderstorms moving across southern Britain.

The clouds above the M1. Picture: Kian20 @MercBurner1The clouds above the M1. Picture: Kian20 @MercBurner1
The clouds above the M1. Picture: Kian20 @MercBurner1

"They usually form during thunderstorms when warm air rises through colder air. With the right wind conditions, the air starts to spin, and if the swirling air touches down on the ground, that forms a tornado."

