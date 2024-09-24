Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Luton was hit with high winds and heavy rains, the town had a ‘mini tornado’ sweep over the M1.

The footage, captured by a passenger just after 4pm on Sunday (September 22), showed a swirling cloud move across the motorway as heavy downpours battered Luton.

Another ‘mini tornado’ was spotted near Dunstable Road and sent clothes from washing lines, roof tiles, and garden furniture, including a trampoline, high into the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC East senior weather presenter Gillian Brown said: "This weak tornado swept across Luton yesterday. It was associated with the thunderstorms moving across southern Britain.

The clouds above the M1. Picture: Kian20 @MercBurner1

"They usually form during thunderstorms when warm air rises through colder air. With the right wind conditions, the air starts to spin, and if the swirling air touches down on the ground, that forms a tornado."