Weather warning for snow and flood alerts issued for villages around Luton
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow this weekend, starting on Saturday, January 4.
Those in Luton and Central Bedfordshire are warned of outbreaks of rain on Saturday evening and into Sunday which could be “preceded by a spell of snow”.
The Met Office said: “Whilst there is a fair bit of uncertainty as to how far north this may spread, and how long any snow will last, significant accumulations of snow are possible, especially (but not exclusively) on hills."
They also added that as milder air moves into southern and central areas, this snow may “turn to a spell of freezing rain for a time, adding to the risk of ice.”
While the Met Office conceded the warning has a 'very low likelihood', it advised people who are travelling this weekend to plan ahead, check for delays and closures, leave more time to drive and pack essentials.
The Environment Agency has also warned people about the river rising “to high levels at [its] observation borehole at Lilley Bottom”.
Those in Kimpton and Lilley Bottom are told to expect levels to remain high in the coming months, with a flooding alert in place until Wednesday, January 8.
